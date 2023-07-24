KGC’s free health screenings to also cover those offered by private sector, assures minister

KUCHING (July 24): The latest privilege made available under the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) programme, namely free health screenings for the cardholders, would cover medical services offered by the providers from the private sector, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, her ministry is still in discussion with the federal Ministry of Health (MoH) in finalising the list of general practitioners (GPs), private clinics and hospitals to be included in the card programme meant for the elderly group aged 60 and above.

“Private clinics and hospitals will be included because we want to relieve congestion at government hospitals, where the waiting time is quite long.

“We are still looking at it together with the MoH, on the list of GPs, private clinics and hospitals,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked if the recent announcement by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the free health screenings for KGC holders would include medical services offered by private hospitals.

Adding on, Fatimah said her ministry was working out the final details including the financial implications on offering free health screenings under the KGC.

She disclosed that the costs of the free health screenings, to be borne by the state government, had not been budgeted for and as such, the ministry would have to study the possible financial implications.

“For good governance, we need to look at the financial implications and such budget would have to be tabled under the Supplementary Budget, subject to approval by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN),” she said, adding that in terms of making the KGC free health screenings possible, the costs would be capped but the amount had yet to be determined.

“It might be something similar to the benefits offered in Selangor, but those in Selangor are meant for the B40 (low-income) group.

“Our KGC is not limited to B40, as it is meant for all senior citizens aged 60 and above,” said Fatimah.

The minister said the Premier would announce the details in due time once her ministry’s final papers had been endorsed by him and the Sarawak Cabinet.

On Wednesday, Abang Johari said KGC holders would be provided with free health screenings.

“I’ve recently instructed for health check-ups for senior citizens aged 60 and above to be included as one of the benefits under KGC.

“This means that the privilege of this card is not only from the point of view of giving discounts when purchasing goods, but also of the cost of health examinations for this group being borne by the government,” said the Premier at the state-level Maal Hijrah Assembly last week.

KGC was introduced by the Sarawak government to allow senior citizens in the state with the ‘K’ status on their MyKad or are Sarawak permanent residents, to enjoy special privileges and discounts from the participating companies and vendors involved in optical services, health services, dental services, reflexology, bus and transport, food outlet, pharmacy, retail, tailoring and hair salon business – among other operations.

At present, there are more than 200,000 KGC holders all over Sarawak.