Life imprisonment for planting cannabis tree

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): An unemployed young man was sentenced to life imprisonment and seven strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here on Monday for possessing and planting cannabis tree at a house.

Judge Elsie Primus meted out the sentences on Nicklen Jaccqres, 28, after a full trial and found him guilty of a charge under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

In her reserved decision, the judge held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nicklen was convicted of having and planting a cannabis tree measuring 44.7 centimeters tall and weighing 6.38 grams inside a room of a house in Penampang on Aug 19, 2020.

The prosecution had produced six witnesses to testify against Nicklen who was the sole defence witness.

The court ordered the accused, who was represented by counsel PJ Perira, to serve his life imprisonment sentence from the date of his arrest on Aug 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, a contractor was freed by the Magistrate’s Court in Papar on Monday from a charge of disposing of a stolen vehicle.

Magistrate Abdurrahman Abrar Jarni acquitted and discharged Roslan Jamal, 56, without calling for the latter’s defence.

The magistrate ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

Roslan was accused of dishonestly selling the vehicle in Keningau on August 1, 2020.

He was alleged to have committed the offence with an accomplice.

During the trial, the prosecution had called seven witnesses to testify against Roslan who was defended by counsel Chen Wen Jye and Ram Singh.