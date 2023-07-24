Minister: Vital to revive Sibu Heritage Trail to instil sense of identity, belonging

SIBU (July 24): It is crucial to revive the Sibu Heritage Trail to instill a sense of identity and belonging among the younger generation, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said all historical zones should be properly maintained and promoted such as the old town, Sibu Heritage Centre, Al-Qadim Mosque, Hoover Memorial Square, and other heritage sites.

“Then, it is important to conduct more outreach programmes to engage the community, especially our children in schools.

“With that, we could instil a sense of identity and belonging to the younger generation. It signifies the importance we place on arts, culture, and heritage whereby each one of us can contribute and help to preserve, be it individually or collectively.

“Life is art and art is life. Therefore, livelihoods are part and parcel of culture.

“Parents and grandparents play an important role in providing the links about our past, historical information, sentiments, and values to children and even grandchildren,” he said when officiating at the closing of the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023 here last night.

Abdul Karim said BCF, which started in 2003, has been organised continuously except for the pandemic years.

He said BCF has become the most important tourism event in the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) tourism calendar, where many continue to return year after year.

“With that, cultural tourism will definitely boom and lead to a positive economic and social impact. It helps to leverage mainly on preservation of cultural and historical heritage and facilitating harmony and understanding among people and society,” he said.

On another matter, he said the government has earmarked 500 acres under the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to revitalise and renew downtown Sibu.

“It is a work in progress and when completed will see the change of the whole Sibu downtown area.

“The plan will add to the diversity of Sibu and completely change the face of Sibu in the future,” he said.