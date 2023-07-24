Mymbn taps into East M’sia bird’s nest supply chain

KUCHING (July 24): The upcoming listing of MYMBN Bhd (Mymbn), a primary processing establishment for raw unclean edible bird’s nest (RUC-EBN) based in Melaka, will see the group expanding into Sabah and Sarawak.

According to executive director and chief executive officer Lavernt Chen, this comes as its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday (July 25) is expected to raise RM20.58 million in proceeds, of which RM1.68 million will be allocated for establishing three bird’s nest collection centres in East Malaysia.

“With the proceeds, we will utilise RM1.68 million to establish three bird’s nest collection centres in Kuching, Sibu and Tawau,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post.

“East Malaysia has more than 450, or over 20 per cent of the swiftlet houses with identification registrations and Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice (myGAP) certification from Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) which represent a substantial source of bird’s nests in Malaysia.

“These centres will enable our group to increase our physical presence in East Malaysia, where we would be able to source for additional raw bird’s nests, in light of our expansion plan into the processing and sale of RCEBN,” he added.

Chen said the proceeds will be divided equally bwtween the three centres, and Mymbn is currently in the process of identifying the locations for these centres, with an extimated completion date sometime next year.

To note, edible bird’s nest are made from the saliva strands of swiftlets. It is prized in the Chinese culture and has been widely consumed generationally.

Chen highlighted that Mymbn is the First Malaysian GACC-approved RUCEBN exporter to China since 2019. The Chinese market makes up 98.6 per cent of Mymbn’s revenue in financial year 2022.

“The demand for EBN has been increasing over the years in the local and international markets,” he said.

“In particular, there has been a rapid rise in demand for Malaysian EBN in China in recent years due to the growing middle-income class there, which has significantly contributed to the increased affordability of EBN, making it accessible to a larger segment of consumers.

“In addition to China, Vietnam’s consumer base has also demonstrated a high appreciation for bird’s nests, with demand projected to rise alongside the rapid growth of their middle-income class and increasing disposable income.”