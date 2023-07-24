Nanta: 26 Urda infra projects exceed 60 pct completion

KUCHING (July 24): The 26 infrastructure projects under the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) have achieved more than 60 per cent completion, its chairman Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

Nanta, who is federal Works Minister, said these comprised 19 road projects and seven water supply projects.

“We have several physical projects that have been completed and right now there are also four water supply projects which are in the tender process,” he told a press conference after chairing the Urda Fifth Board Meeting here today.

He also noted that there are some projects which might face some issues due to certain factors.

“One of them involves a water supply project but this is being addressed and refined. I was made to understand earlier that it will be addressed before the end of this year. Then we can put the project up for tender again,” he said.

Nanta said projects under Urda will be arranged for implementation according to its priority.

“We hope that the higher-ups who are allocating funds to Urda will sympathise with us because Urda oversees the largest coverage of areas compared to the other development agencies.

“They do need the same funding as us, but we need bigger funds because of the large areas and that the rakyat are scattered all over these areas.

“Another factor is that the terrains have made it quite difficult for us to develop certain areas conventionally and because of that, we also have to depend on science and technology, including agro-based industrial development projects which we are planning for under Urda,” he explained.

Urda was established to accelerate development in the Upper Rajang basin, which encompasses Kanowit, Song, Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga districts, covering a total area of 41,186.5 sq km.

Since its establishment in 2017, Nanta said the Sarawak government had for the first phase allocated RM1.5 billion to Urda to implement various projects to uplift remote rural areas.

“Previous projects such as road connectivity have been successfully implemented but we also admit that there are some that could not be carried out smoothly to the point where there were a few contractors that had to be terminated.

“We have contractors who are not able to fulfil their obligations. They managed to bid for the tender but they cannot complete the project so Urda is now very strict on this issue.

“We cannot afford to persecute the people who need these crucial projects, let alone socio-economic and development projects such as infrastructure, water supply and road connectivity,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang.