No sign of missing fisherman on fifth day of SAR

MIRI (July 24): The fifth day in the search for missing fisherman Masni Jana ended yesterday with no signs of the victim.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri director Mohd Shafie Paing said efforts to locate Masni will continue even as the decision was made to close the search-and-rescue (SAR) forward base yesterday.

“The respective agencies will continue searching for the victim during the course of their routine operations.

“The search radius for the victim has also been expanded to 1,116.4 square nautical miles,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Shafie said those involved in the SAR were MMEA, Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Coast Guard and local fishermen.

Masni and two other fishermen – Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim Rol and Mohammad Azrul Abdullah – departed from a jetty in Pulau Melayu on the morning of July 18 but failed to return as scheduled the following day after capsizing due to strong waves.

Mohd Firdaus and Mohammad Azrul were rescued by a group of fishermen at 8.6 nautical miles off Kuala Bakam on July 20.

Another three fishermen – Zaidi Nawi, Anuar Amin and Junaidi Nyamin – who had departed that same afternoon and whose boat also capsized, were rescued Saturday after they were found floating in two fish storage containers by oil and gas workers.

The trio was then airlifted to Miri by helicopter and treated at Miri Hospital. It was informed all three were discharged yesterday and had returned home.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie reminded the local fishing community on the importance of wearing life jackets while out at sea, and on the need to keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.