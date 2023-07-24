Racial unity cornerstone to Sarawak’s success, says Iban paramount chief

SIBU (July 24): Sarawak, with a melting pot of culture, is Malaysia’s model state of peace and harmony, says Temenggong Stanley Geramong.

The paramount community leader said this when officiating the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) Dayak’s Night at Tun Tuanku Bujang Square here Friday.

“Unity in cultural diversity is the cornerstone to Sarawak’s success and only in Sarawak, the multi-racial community celebrate and share the joy of cultural festivals together,” said Geramong, in representing Tamin assemblyman Christoper Gira Sambang to officiate at the event.

The BCF’s Dayak Stage, he added, is a platform to showcase the Dayak’s rich cultural and traditional heritage which means a lot to the Dayak community.

Also present at the event were Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and organising chairman Augustine Merikan.