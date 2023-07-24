Sabah’s village homestay impresses minister

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): The success of young entrepreneur Denny Julius Teo in transforming Backyard Kokol, an eco-tourism-based village homestay, into one of the attractive vacation spots on the outskirts of Kota Kinabalu city, caught the attention of the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Impressed by the dedication of the young entrepreneur from Tuaran, Ewon took the time to visit and personally inspect the homestay area.

Ewon’s visit, as both the Member of Parliament for Penampang and the State Assemblyman for Kadamaian, aimed to appreciate the achievements and sacrifices of the young entrepreneur and provide advisory services to obtain suitable financial assistance from the government, particularly from his ministry.

“I am proud of Denny’s success and hope that it will inspire more people in Sabah, especially the youth, to venture into entrepreneurship in various fields. I took the time to personally inspect Backyard Kokol and found the eco-friendly village homestay venture to be very positive as it fulfills elements that contribute to environmental conservation.

“Backyard Kokol operates entirely on solar energy and gravity-fed water, set in a beautiful village environment with incredible scenery,” he said.

Ewon mentioned that among the agencies under his ministry that provide financing to village homestay entrepreneurs are the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (MCC), National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), Malaysian People’s Trust Foundation (Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia or AIM), SME Corp, and Bank Rakyat.

He suggested that the Backyard Kokol entrepreneurs establish a family cooperative to facilitate them in obtaining suitable facilities from the MCC.

According to him, currently there are 15,315 registered cooperatives with MCC throughout the country, with 1,707 of them in Sabah.

“This makes Sabah the second-highest state in terms of the number of cooperatives after Selangor. To encourage and facilitate the establishment of cooperatives, MCC has eased the requirements, including reducing the minimum number of individuals to register a basic cooperative from 50 to 20 people.

“The ministry, through MCC, has also improved the Guidelines on Cooperative Registration (GP12) to provide guidance and procedures to the public for registering a cooperative,” he said.

Ewon added that with the existence of a cooperative, it would facilitate them in obtaining various facilities provided by the government through his ministry, channelled through MCC.

“For example, if they have been running a restaurant business and need to expand, they can obtain financing through MCC’s Revolving Capital Fund at a low-interest rate,” he said.

Ewon hoped that the celebration of National Cooperative Day (Hari Koperasi Negara or HKN) 2023, which was held on a large scale and for the first time in Sabah a few days ago, would increase awareness among the people of Sabah about the benefits of establishing cooperatives.

“July is the National Cooperative Month and throughout this month, various events are held nationwide to promote the cooperative movement, raise awareness, and recognize the contributions of cooperative members across the country.

“Through the programs conducted during the BKK celebration, we can strengthen cooperation among cooperatives throughout the country, as well as provide opportunities for them to sell or promote their products and services.

“I am confident that the number of cooperatives in our country, especially in Sabah, will increase after this,” he said.

Regarding the challenges faced by the Backyard Kokol entrepreneurs, Ewon stated that one of the complaints raised by the young entrepreneur was the condition of the road leading to the accommodation centre, which requires attention from the relevant authorities.

“The condition of the road leading to the accommodation centre needs maintenance or upgrading. I hope the local leaders in this area can recognise the need to provide a concrete road or at least conduct maintenance for the comfort of tourists coming to this place.”

Meanwhile, the manager and co-founder of Backyard Kokol, Denny, explained that the hilly and steep terrain of the area is one of the main challenges in developing facilities there.

“The accommodation centre was fully completed within a year, last year, and since it was opened to the public, many tourists, especially from foreign countries, have visited here.”

Denny, 28, added that before managing the homestay, he operated a restaurant in Tuaran that focused on traditional Kadazandusun cuisine.