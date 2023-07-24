Salahuddin sought to serve the people, says former PAS S’wak comrade

MIRI (July 24): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who passed away last night, always had a heart to serve the people, said Jofri Jaraiee.

The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner said Salahuddin was also a kind person who shared their political struggle before leaving for Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) where he was deputy president.

“Even though he was not with PAS, we still remember his service with PAS and he actually liked to help people who were in need.

“He also told us to continue to persevere in the struggle to defend the fate of the people,” Jofri told The Borneo Post.

He added PAS Sarawak is saddened by Salahuddin’s untimely death and extends its condolences to the family, hoping that they continue to persevere in the face of this trial and test.

Salahuddin was a former PAS national youth leader and served in various positions in the party from 1983 before leaving in 2015 for Amanah.

He died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23pm yesterday after undergoing surgery due to a brain haemorrhage.

He was 61.