Sarawak has declared independence, Sabah must follow – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): The demands of the people have prompted the gazetting of Sarawak’s Independence Day on 22 July 1963 starting in 2016 and efforts will continue to gazette Sabah’s Independence Day on 31 August 1963.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said his party will continue to celebrate Sabah Day every August 31 until the date is gazetted.

“Sabah is lagging behind Sarawak in announcing Independence Day, but efforts will continue until the announcement of August 31 as Sabah Day is perfected as Sarawak has achieved,” he said.

Jeffrey said this at the celebration of Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day at Dewan Simpok, Padawan about 45km from Kuching.

About a thousand attendees joined the celebration which was filled with a parade of various contingents of Dayak voluntary bodies, culture and arts in the largest Bidayuh ethnic settlement organized by the Sarawak Association for People Aspiration (SAPA).

The celebration also received financial support from Jeffrey, Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Datuk Willie Mongin and SAPA president Dominique Ng.

Also present accompanying Jeffrey were STAR Acting Deputy President Datuk Kapitan Stephen Teo, Secretary General Datuk Edward Linggu, Supreme Council member Johari Pongod and STAR Division Kepayan head Jafery Jomion.

According to Jeffrey, at the initial stage it was difficult to insist on the declaration of Sarawak’s independence date, but later the authorities showed compromise when they accepted the demand positively.

He recalled the difficulty of the initial meeting of the people (initiated by STAR Sarawak) in 2013 where his participation with a delegation from Sabah was prevented by the authorities.

But then, he explained when the Sarawak government accepted the demand, then the people’s gatherings and marches they held at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu were no longer prevented by the authorities, but given security control.

In his speech, Dominique informed that the Sarawak celebration is held every year in various places as a continuation of the initial movement to give the local community the opportunity to participate.

The former Padungan assemblyman asserted that although Sarawak has declared the official celebration of the independence date, there are still many issues that have not been completed.

Among them, he said, is the status of Sarawak and Sabah as ‘states’ in the Malaysian Confederation which has not been realized and still remains as a ‘state’ in the Federation of Malaysia.

Dominique added that the national status for Sarawak and Sabah can improve the government system of the Confederation of Malaysia by upgrading all parts of Sarawak and all former residencies in Sabah as states.

In his Sabah Day message on 31 August 2021, Jeffrey stated that Sabah’s independence had been achieved through the resolution of the North Borneo Legislative Council on 8 August 1963.

According to him, the resolution declared the Independence of Sabah on 31 August 1963 regardless of whether the formation of Malaysia would become a reality or not on that day.

He said again on August 31, 1963, the last governor of North Borneo (Sabah) Sir William Goode before leaving Jesselton Court to end his duties said, “today is a historic day for Sabah which marks the end of colonialism and the beginning of independent and self-governing Sabah.”

Jeffrey further emphasized that the date 31 August 1963 is Sabah’s independence day which should be respected every year, celebrated as Sabah Day which should be gazetted as a public holiday just like Sarawak which has gazetted July 22 as Sarawak Day.

Responding to the arguments of a few parties, he stated that not all countries achieved independence through the Act of Independence, including America which has achieved independence through a ‘Unilateral Declaration’.

‘Unilateral Declaration’ is a declaration made without involving an agreement with another party.

Jeffrey is confident that the gazetting of Hari Sabah on August 31 can correct and complete the factual confusion that occurred between July 9, 1963 (when MA63 was signed) and Sept 16, 1963 (when the formation of Malaysia was proclaimed).

More important, he said, is that the recognition of Sabah’s independence will be able to build a stronger, more prosperous and successful Malaysia as well as being able to end the Philippines’ claim to Sabah forever.