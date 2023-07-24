Students, youth takes part in Saberkas’s sports carnival

KUCHING (July 24): The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Batu Lintang branch sports carnival which concluded yesterday managed to garner 150 student and youth participants.

The prize presentation of the one-day sports carnival involving games of badminton, bowling and futsal was held at Megalanes bowling centre at King’s Centre here.

Saberkas Batu Lintang chairman Patrick Tan said the sports carnival was part of its annual activities to promote a healthy living among the public, particularly the youth.

“Our sports carnival is usually held yearly in collaboration with the state-level Saberkas organisation and in total, we organise about 10 activities a year,” he said.

He added that the event this year was mostly joined by university and secondary school students, as well as members of the public.

On the branch’s next community outreach activities, Tan said they will be distributing food aid to some 20 poor families in the constituency in August, followed by a blood donation drive at Batu Lintang Vocational College in September.

The prize-giving ceremony yesterday was officiated by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who represented Deputy Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing Michael Tiang at the event.