Temple’s acts of kindness restore faith in humanity, says Batu Kitang rep

KUCHING (July 24): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has lauded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) Kuching for its works of charity.

He said temple president Kripa Sindhu Krishna Das, or fondly known as Prabhu, believes that everyone irrespective of race, religion and background ought to be taken care of.

“In any country or organisation, a good leadership is very important and that is why today, I came to support Iskcon Kuching’s Hare Krishna Food for Life programme,” Lo told reporters at the temple’s food distribution event at the Mile 7 Market in Kota Sentosa here yesterday.

“I think some leaders should also need to emulate Prabhu’s humble ways, as well as for other organisations or societies to do more charity works.”

Prabhu, meanwhile, said the food distribution was part of the temple’s monthly programme, where members and congregants gather to prepare 500 packs of pure vegetarian food to be distributed to the market traders, old folks’ homes, the blind centre and orphanages.

“We believe that whatever God gives us, we share it to people. There are people in need of food and by distributing them food, this will make them happy.

“This is the best charity work we can do for the community. In this way, God blesses us too,” Prabhu said.