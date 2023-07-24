Uggah: NCR land to be included under carbon trading initiative

BETONG (July 24): Sarawak’s carbon trading initiative will include Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, particularly areas with many trees.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas explained that under this initiative the trees can be used to store carbon dioxide in the effort to mitigate the effects of climate change and global warming.

“The NCR land can be used in addition to the large land areas still under forest cover in the state.

“The owners will be paid and we are still looking into this,” Uggah said when meeting NCR landowners from the Kubal Ili, Kubal Tengah, and Kubal Ulu at Rumah Mendit Unsu in Penom near here yesterday.

On the meeting with the landowners, the Second Minister for Finance and New Economy said it was to brief them on preparations for perimeter surveys.

Uggah and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu are initiating the survey works, including buying handheld GPS mapping instruments and laptops.

He said villagers would be given training to operate the GPS instruments.

Meanwhile, Uggah also advised all landowners in the three areas to be present for the perimeter surveys to determine matters such as boundaries.

“We often have this problem when on the agreed date, some landowners who stayed elsewhere are absent.

“The Land and Survey Department team and their longhouse groups are not able to determine the boundaries and thus to proceed with the works.

“And when they are available, the Land and Survey Department team may be engaged elsewhere.

“Such a situation will delay things. So let us give your fullest cooperation,” he advised.

He also suggested the respective longhouses form their own committees to facilitate the Land and Survey Department with surveys.

On another issue, Uggah said the government through the Betong Development Agency (BDDA) would come up with relevant socioeconomic programmes to assist the people in generating income.

He also presented grants totalling RM393,000 to women’s bureaus from 94 longhouses under his constituency of Bukit Saban.

In his speech, Richard earlier thanked past leaders from Betong for their contributions in making the division one of the most well-developed in terms of roads, water, and power supply coverage.

“Please extend your cooperation and political support to the current leaders. The way ahead to the more development and progress is not easy, especially when we are planning for income generating programmes.

“The future is full of challenges and difficulties,” he said.