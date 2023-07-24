UMS’ slow registration irritates parent

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): A parent of a Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student has urged the university to improve the registration process for new intakes.

Henry Goh contacted The Borneo Post on Monday to share his experience when accompanying a student of Foundation in Science Programme for more than six hours for registration.

“The registration starts at 9am but we have been here at least an hour earlier.

“As of 3.30pm, there are many parents still waiting here at Kolej Kediaman Tun Mustapha. Some of us have to find trees hiding from the scorching sun.

“I believe the university has been doing this for many years and I think they should improve how they run their registration process.

“There are about 300 parents here, not all of us are from this area, and many of us need to be back to our village because we need to work tomorrow,” he said.

Goh added the person in charge should be responsible to find solution instead of blaming other parties.

“When we questioned their registration process, the person in charge refused to take responsibility and blamed it on the other counter which held up the process.

“The person also refused to believe me that there were parents who had waited from morning,” he said.

Goh also hopes that UMS will take his complaint seriously in order to improve in the future.