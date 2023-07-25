20 children undergo cleft lip, cleft palate surgeries in ‘Gift of Smile’ programme

KUCHING (July 25): KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia have implemented a ‘Gift of Smile’ programme offering free treatments for children suffering from cleft lip and cleft palate.

A total of 20 children from underprivileged families across Sarawak were identified by Sarawak General Hospital before undergoing treatments at KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who officiated the launching of the programme, said the initiative will be able to restore the children’s confidence in leading a normal life.

“No one chooses to be born with cleft lip and cleft palate but at least we choose to do something to help. Cleft lip or cleft palate not only affects the appearance because it also affects their eating, nutrition absorption, speech and so on,” said Dr Sim when launching the programme at KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital here yesterday.

Dr Sim stressed social inclusivity is a main agenda of the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the society can make a difference by financially supporting children suffering from such conditions to undergo treatments.

The deputy premier was also glad the private sector was responding to the government’s call to ensure no communities were left behind in the development of Sarawak.

The ‘Gift of Smile’ initiative involved providing specialised surgeries, speech therapy, dental care, psychosocial support and access to educational resources for both children and their parents.

A cleft lip repair is recommended for children three to six months of age while cleft palate repair is usually performed for those nine to 18 months of age. Each surgery is estimated to cost at least RM7,000.

Among those in attendance were KPJ Healthcare Berhad officer-in-charge Norhaizam Mohammad, Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia board member Dr Richard Wong, KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital general manager Nurhazimah Mahat and Sarawak General Hospital deputy director Dr Wong Kee Ging.