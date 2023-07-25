Abg Johari: Islamic constitution guide for fairness, good governance

KUCHING (July 25): The Islamic constitution serves as a guide for the Sarawak government to achieve fairness and good governance among Muslims and non-Muslims in the state, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the existing mutual respect on cultures, beliefs and traditions was the basis for the state government to build a fair and stable government for all Sarawakians.

“As the Premier of Sarawak, my colleagues and I use this as a basis for us to formulate policies that benefit Muslims and non-Muslims.

“In Sarawak, we have the Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak (Jais) to look after the Muslims in all aspects of life; we also have the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), a special unit to administer and assist the non-Muslims.

“This is because of the respect we have for non-Muslims, and non-Muslims also respect Muslims,” he added.

He said this when officiating at the opening of the International Conference of Muslim Scholars (Ijtimak Ilmuwan Islam Antarabangsa) at Dewan Kompleks Islam here Tuesday afternoon.

Abang Johari also shared that the synergy between Muslims and non-Muslims was strong in the state. This was proven when a Muslim minority group in a remote area in Belaga requested an assemblyman in the area, who is a non-Muslim, for a mosque to be built there.

“He (the assemblyman) came together with the Muslim community asking the government: ‘Please build a mosque for our Muslim brothers’. This happens in Sarawak.

“Muslim MPs as well as assemblymen are also looking after the non-Muslims. That is the basis of mutual respect, and this is also stated in the Medina Charter.

“Once you have the respect, you build trust; and for us, amanah (trust) is important. The moment you have the trust, you are being empowered to administer and give you fullest assistance to the people under you. This will prevent religious tensions.

“It is just like when you’re in a boat; the captain must know how to manage the boat. If there are waves, you must know how to avoid the waves and that means using your discretion in order to prevent the boat from capsizing,” he said.

The two-day conference, themed ‘The Leadership and Management Synergy Towards Elevating the Ummah’s Dignity’, will feature various speakers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkiye, United Kingdom and Australia.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Sarawak Islamic Council (SIC) president Datuk Misnu Taha were among those present at the event.