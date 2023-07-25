Betong housewife loses RM116,000 borrowed from friend to gold scam

KUCHING (July 25): A housewife in her early 30s from Betong has lost RM116,000 in a gold scam.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement the victim had advertised for a dropship agent on Facebook.

“On June 27, 2023, a woman (suspect) contacted the victim via WhatsApp expressing interest in becoming a dropship agent to find customers interested in selling pawned gold or gold items at pawnshops.

“The victim, using financial assistance from her friend, then made 20 payment transactions to the suspect’s bank account between July 1, 2023 and July 8, 2023 amounting to RM116,000,” he said.

Mohd Azman explained that these transactions were purportedly for redeeming gold from pawnshops and purchasing gold from the suspect’s customers.

“On July 11, 2023, the suspect sent a parcel weighing 347.78 grams, said to contain gold, to the victim via an express bus from Miri to Kuching.

“The victim had the gold item inspected at her friend’s gold shop in Kuching, only to find out that it was fake gold,” he said.

The victim only realised she had been deceived when she requested for her money back but was told by the suspect it could not be returned as it had been used for other matters.

Feeling dissatisfied, the victim lodged a police report.

The public are advised not to engage with unknown individuals offering gold sales.

Victims of cyber scams such as phone scams, love scams, e-commerce scams, non-existent loans, and others can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997.

Those who have just made a money transfer to a suspect’s bank account or e-wallet are encouraged to report it immediately.

The public can also download the Whoscall application from the Google Play or Apple App Store to screen incoming calls.

To check whether a phone number or bank account belongs to a suspect, use the Scammers CCID check application or visit http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before proceeding with any financial transaction.

Visit the official CCID social media accounts at @JSJKPDRM and @Cybercrimealertrmp on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to stay updated on the latest scam modus operandi.