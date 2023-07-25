Commerce chamber’s kindy gets RM100k boost from Kota Sentosa rep to upgrade facilities

KUCHING (July 25): The Mile 7 Chamber of Commerce has received a grant of RM100,000 from Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap to upgrade the facilities at its kindergarten.

A press statement said the grant was presented by Yap to chamber chairman Kuan Jee Hen in the presence of community leaders Penghulu Lai Boon Khee and Kapitan Lee Tho Fung, and kindergarten principal Angela Liaw.

Yap, according to the statement, had earlier officiated at the kindergarten’s colouring and drawing competition, held in conjunction with the 60th Sarawak Day celebration.

In his speech, Yap praised the kindergarten for organising the competition to commemorate the state’s independence, and for providing the chance for the pupils and especially their parents to get to know each other better.

“I hope the kindergarten continues with their efforts to provide good pre-school foundation to the children of residents living in and around the Mile 7 area.

“Pre-school education is important to prepare the children before they enter Primary 1,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Yap also spoke of his commitment to assist pre-schools in his constituency to enable children to reach their fullest potential and participate in society later on as valuable citizens.