Fama: Crystal longans from Sarawak to be sold at Expo Malaysia in Singapore

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 25): Crystal longan fruits from Sarawak will be displayed and sold at the three-day Expo Malaysia Fest 2023 in Singapore starting Thursday (July 27).

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Malaysia senior director Shahrizan Sudirman revealed Fama is targeting to ship out 2.5 tonnes of Sarawak crystal longan fruits for the event, which will take place at the Singapore Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre in Changi.

He said the first shipment of 1.17 tonnes of Sarawak crystal longan fruits were delivered yesterday with assistance from Fama Johor.

He revealed that the crystal longans, sourced mostly from Samarahan, Biawak, and Lundu, would be sold at S$6 to 7 (RM20-24) per kg at the expo.

“It will be the iconic fruit from Sarawak at the Malaysia Fest 2023 Expo in Singapore. It will be displayed and sold along with other local fruits from Malaysia including the nangcem (hybrid of nangka and cempedak).

“At the same time, we are also looking at bringing up to 15 metric tonnes of crystal longan fruits to the peninsula for the local market there while the fruit is still in season,” he told reporters after flagging off a shipment at Fama Samarahan yesterday (July 24).

He noted that crystal longans are difficult to plant in Peninsular Malaysia.

Due to its potential for growth and demand for its juicy succulent flesh, he said Fama will work together with other agencies for research and development to take this fruit to a higher level.

He added other local Sarawak fruits such as dabai and pisang kepok also have potential for export.