Indonesian teen jailed two months for operating gaming machine in Kuching

KUCHING (July 25): An Indonesian teenager was sentenced to two months in jail after she pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court here yesterday to dealing with a gaming machine.

Sisca, 18, from Singkawang made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to her by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and jail of not more than five years, upon conviction.

Sisca was also ordered to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action upon her release from prison.

She committed the offence at a premises in Jalan Setia Raja here at around 9.15pm on July 11, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team raided the premises and arrested Sisca, who was facing a computer set suspected to be used for online gaming activities.

An expert later confirmed the computer had been used for online gaming activities.

Sisca was also found to have overstayed in the country after the expiry of her visit pass.

For that offence, she was charged in the Sessions Court under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act which provides for a fine up to RM10,000 and imprisonment up to five years or both, if convicted.

Judge Maris Agan imposed a fine of RM10,000 in default four months’ jail against Sisca after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered her to be referred to Malaysian Immigration Department for further action after she either settles the fine or serves her sentence.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and DPP Ruvinasini Pandian, while Sisca was unrepresented.