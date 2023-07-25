Kota Kinabalu and Tawau airports to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): The airports in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau will be upgraded under an optimisation plan.

Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd Management (MASB) informed Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew that it has allocated a sum of RM8.4 million for upgrading the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

A four-member delegation from MASB led by its Senior General Manager Kamaruzzaman Razali paid a courtesy call on Liew at her office on Tuesday to brief her on the KKIA optimisation plan.

She said of the figure, RM1.4 million will be spent on improving the public toilets at the airport, while the remaining sum will be utilised for other upgrading projects. These include resurfacing of the runway, and upgrading of the commercial lots as well as the public address (PA) system.

Similarly, Liew said MASB has allocated a sum of RM11 million for the optimisation plan for the Tawau Airport. According to her, the plan entails providing additional toilets, upgrading the check-in area with a proper segregation between the international and domestic segments, enlarging the departure lounge, adding more shoplots and covering up the open space for installation of air-conditioning units.

“I am very happy to hear the good news from Malaysia Airports. The optimisation plan is most timely, given the steady increase of tourists to Sabah after we have reopened our international borders. The plan for both KKIA and Tawau Airport is for the convenience of travellers.

“Work is expected to start this year but implementation takes time. For instance, building more toilets may take six to eight months to complete,” she said in a statement.

Briefing the minister on the KKIA optimisation plan, Kamaruzzaman said the KKIA is the second busiest airport in Malaysia in terms of passenger handling.

“It was designed for a capacity of nine million passengers per annum (mppa). As of June this year (preliminary year to date (YTD), the airport had handled 3,299,076 passengers with 28,642 aircraft movements,” he said.

Also present were the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking, Senior Manager Mohd Sabri Abd Aziz (Engineering, MASB Headquarters, KL), Senior Manager Hj Sunif Naiman (Operations, MASB Headquarters, KL) and KKIA Operations Manager Hassim Duman.