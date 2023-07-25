Labour Dept leading joint enforcement operation from Kuching to Serian

KUCHING (July 25): The Labour Department is leading a three-day joint enforcement operation across Kuching, Kota Samarahan, and Serian from today.

Sarawak Labour Department director Awang Raduan Awang Omar said the enforcement operation involving 30 enforcement officers aims to ensure employers comply with labour laws and regulations aside from safeguarding the welfare of employees.

“The objectives of the operation are also to strengthen enforcement activities of each department and agency, as well as sharing of information and data between departments and agencies under the Ministry of Human Resources,” he said when launching the integrated operation at Wisma Socso here today.

“We target to inspect at least 90 workplaces during this three-day operation around Kuching, Kota Samarahan, and Serian without any untoward incidences.”

The other agencies taking part in the joint operation are Social Security Organisation (Socso), the ministry’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Section, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, and Human Resource Development Corporation.

Awang Raduan said he hoped the operation would be able to promote awareness among employers and employees of existing labour laws and regulations in force in the country.

“It is also our duty as enforcement officers under the ministry to protect the rights, welfare, safety, and harmony of the workers, especially those in the state,” he said.

He also hoped all officers involved are fully committed during the joint operation, the first such campaign to be carried out in Sarawak.