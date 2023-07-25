Lavinia proves unstoppable in Thailand too

KUCHING (July 25): Sarawakian bowler Lavinia Kho Jia Jie extended her excellent run of form when she lifted the women’s graded title at the 47th MWA-Singha Thailand International Open Bowling Championships at Blue-O Rythym and Bowl Centre, Ratchayothin, Bangkok yesterday.

She had won the women’s graded and open title in the Malaysian International Open back in June, making it three on the trot.

After a near perfect 299 pinfalls in the third game, Lavinia never looked back as the nearest opponents were about 200 pins away.

“Like my teammate Hazirah, coach Angelo set up the same game plan for me. Staying away from traffic was our main focus throughout the day. Honestly I only executed it properly today. During the Under-18 I didn’t and finished fourth. It would have been a different result the other day if I bowled like today.

“I am satisfied with how I bowled today as I my aim was to do right with the tactical strategy that was planned. This win meant a lot to me as I felt the game plan was really good and I was kicking myself a little after the Under-18,” said the elated Lavinia who shot to fame as Sarawak’s star player at the 2022 Sukma.

“Another disciplined performance by Lavinia try as after Hazirah’s. Can’t be any prouder or the patience and professionalism both girls have shown. Thoroughly deserved,” was the assessment of coach Angelo Koay.

“Nonetheless, we are not going to get ahead of ourselves too much now as our job in Thailand isn’t done. The Open is up next and we hope to show up for it,” he added looking ahead.

Meanwhile, Lavinia shared the limelight with national youth kegler Nur Hazirah Ramli who won the Under 21 mixed youth category two days ago. Both netted their first international wins outside the country.

The sensational duo will join fellow Sarawakians Gordon Tsen, Chong Jun Foo, Abang Afiq Yazid, Musayyar Khalid, Nerosha Keligit and Gillian Lim in the Open category starting today.