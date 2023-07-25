MMEA rescues missing Tawau fishermen, all in good health

TAWAU (July 25): Eight men reported missing while on a fishing trip near Kampung Inderasabah here on Sunday have been rescued by the Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Tawau MMEA deputy director Commander Amiludin Yenggah identified them as local fishermen Hasbin Mahmud (boat captain), Mapiase Palilu, Sabaruddin Sahuna, Mohd Fadlizan Japar, Abdul Razak Abd Rahman, Darwis Andi Permata, and Kong Fun Voo @ Mohd Yusof, as well as Thai national Luesanti Narksanga, aged 31 to 53.

He said MMEA rescued them at 7.6 nautical miles off Sipadan Island around 5.35pm yesterday.

Amiludin said based on initial reports, the fishermen had gone out to sea around 7.19pm on Sunday.

“They were supposed to return the same day but the boat engine broke down. The group also lost radio communication,” he said.

Family members then lodged a missing persons report and a search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated at 10am yesterday.

“One of the fishermen managed to contact the authorities for help and MMEA assets were immediately deployed to their location.

“The fishermen were in good health and were then taken to the Inderasabah Maritime post before being reunited with their family members,” said Amiludin.

He added the SAR involved the police, Marine police, Fire and Rescue Department, and sea community.