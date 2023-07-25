Netizens condemn desecration of Kemunting Muslim cemetery in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 25): Many netizens condemn the act of vandalism at the Kemunting Muslim cemetery here, where more than 50 graves were defaced with words in red and blue paints.

Based on the photos uploaded on Pengurusan Jenazah Bintulu’s Facebook page yesterday, the culprits had used paint to scribble profanities and other markings on the graves.

“God has given them (vandals) brains, but they’re not using them at all,” one netizen wrote on the post’s ‘comments’ section.

“This is desecration. The authorities must go and catch the culprits immediately,” remarked another.

It is informed that police have gone to the cemetery to assess the situation, and investigation is underway.