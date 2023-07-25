Pandelela to ‘never give up’ 5th Olympic campaign

KUCHING (July 25): National diving queen Dato Pandelela Rinong Pamg is determined to fight on for more glory for the country despite her setback at last week’s World Diving Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

However, Malaysia’s first female Olympic medallist is also frustrated that she has failed to qualify for next year’s Paris Games so far.

“What can you do when things are not going your way?” she asked.

“This World Championship turned out to be my first time not competing in the Women’s 10m synchronised event and also the first time missing out the semifinal of the Women’s 10m Individual platform.

“Therefore, it was my first time missing the first qualifying quota for 2024 Olympic Games. These three “first time” just don’t look or feel good to me personally,” she posted on Facebook.

The Sarawakian made her Olympic debut at the age of 15 at the Beijing Games. She won a historic bronze medal in the 10m individual platform at the 2012 Olympics in London. Four years later she combined with Cheong Jun Hoong to deliver a silver in the 10m synchronised platform in the 2016 Rio Games. However, Pandelela was unable to finish on the podium in 2021 at the Tokyo Games.

The 30-year-old Bidayuh lass, who is eyeing her fifth Olympiad in Paris, has been plaqued by more injuries in recent years.

“Time and time again, life reminds me that health is precious but also fragile. Therefore, I’m always grateful, and thank God for watching over me.

“Despite the setback, I will keep showing up and never give up. Because the lesson in the pool here may just be the perfect potion for what’s going to happen in the future,” added Pandelela.