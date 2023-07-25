Pernas ready to guide Sarawakian franchise owners eyeing peninsula market

KUCHING (July 25): Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) is ready to assist and guide franchise owners from Sarawak who want to expand their operations to the peninsula, said chairlady Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin.

She said Pernas always provides the space for Sarawakian franchises to expand and take in more entrepreneurs to be involved in their businesses.

“We will guide these entrepreneurs from the small and medium level, till they reach exporter level,” she told the media after paying a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Pernas director Datuk Abu Bakar As-Sidek Mohd Sidek said the Sarawak BizFrancais Programme 2023 will be held on Saturday (July 29) to promote and introduce local franchise businesses to Sarawakians.

To be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Abu Bakar said the event aims to encourage more Sarawakians to take up franchise businesses.

“Through the programme, we hope that they will be more open to the franchise business. They can meet the entrepreneurs involved or the franchisors themselves who can help them to get to know more about the products and the business.

“If they are interested, they can also take the opportunity to sign up for the franchise business,” he said.

Pernas is owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc) and has the mandate to lead the development of Malaysia’s franchise industry.

It aims to develop the franchise industry while increasing the number of franchise entrepreneurs through its expertise in providing quality service and products.