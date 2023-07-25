Rep calls on Sarawak MPs to champion cause of state’s dilapidated schools

SIBU (July 25): All members of parliament (MPs) from Sarawak have been asked to continuously raise the issue of the state’s dilapidated schools at the federal level.

In making the call, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent appeal to the Ministry of Education (MoE) to fulfil its promise by releasing funds for dilapidated schools in Sarawak filled him with emotion.

“It was disheartening to see our children have long been suffering from the poor-quality condition of the schools and are forced to study in the interior learning environment,” he said when presenting academic excellence incentives to SMK Methodist’s Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students today.

Chieng said he had allocated at least RM50,000 each in rural transformation project (RTP) funds to the 13 schools in his constituency this year for maintenance and upgrading of infrastructure and facilities.

“For SMK Methodist, I have allocated RM100,000 for installation of LED panels in the school hall,” he said.

In Gedong on Sunday, Abang Johari had called out the Ministry of Education for taking things lightly when it comes to disbursement of funds to repair dilapidated schools in the state.

He said there were many rural schools which were either in need of immediate repair or to be rebuilt but due to lack of funds, teachers and students had to make do with the current school infrastructure.

The Premier pointed out education is very important and the ministry should walk the talk.

On today’s incentive programme for high achievers, Chieng said it is an initiative close to his heart.

“It brings me immense joy to acknowledge and reward the exceptional achievement of students who have excelled in their STPM/SPM/UEC examinations.

“This programme is not merely a celebration of their success but a recognition of their unwavering dedication, hard work, and determination in pursuing academic excellence,” he said.

Chieng pointed out that while they celebrate the accomplishments of the students, there should be acknowledgement of the support from teachers, parents, and the community.

“It is our collective responsibility to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment where their potential can blossom,” he said.

Principal Philip Ling said SMK Methodist achieved an overall school average grade (GPS) of 3.04 for STPM 2022 compared to 2.97 in 2021.

He said 98.73 per cent of the students qualified for a full certificate and 67 candidates obtained at least 4P (84.18 per cent).

Ling said the 25 candidates who achieved 2A’s and above (32.1 per cent) received incentives today.

He also thanked Chieng for channelling the incentives to the high achievers.

“Appreciation should also be given to all teachers who have worked hard to educate and guide students by holding various guidance and intervention classes in the evenings, on weekends, and holidays to enable SMK Methodist to continue to produce quality STPM graduates.

“And such STPM incentives can be used as a motivation and catalyst for all junior students at the school level to continue striving for excellence,” he added.