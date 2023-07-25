SAGO participants assured of priority as vendors in gastronomy-themed events in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 25): Participants of Sarawak Gastronomy Incubator (SAGO) are given assurance that they would be on the priority list as vendors for any gastronomy-oriented events or festivals to be held in the state.

In promising this, Deputy Minister I for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu also commends the participants for having proven that they are capable of producing food items that are uniquely Sarawakian.

“They are also passionate about food, and they represent Sarawak. Thus, I think it is only right that we give them the right platform to showcase their skills and products,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of SAGO 2023 at The Hills here on Sunday.

Rentap said in view of his ministry also overseeing matters relating to youths and entrepreneurship, it was only right for it to assist the SAGO participants.

“They are entrepreneurs too.

“Having said that, I would like to encourage all entrepreneurs in Sarawak to help one another too because only through this, we can grow and develop together,” he said.

In a press statement released by the organising committee of SAGO 2023, it said the incubator programme was aimed at fortifying the food entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sarawak, enhancing food and beverage (F&B) entrepreneurs’ skills for them to grow their operations, and establishing Sarawak as a global food destination.

“Throughout the course, these 11 budding entrepreneurs were equipped with the essential knowledge, mentorship and resources to navigate through the competitive F&B industry.

“They were guided by experienced industry experts, allowing them to refine their business models, scale their operations and develop unique culinary offerings that could capture the essence of Sarawak’s diverse food culture.”

The closing ceremony on Sunday concluded the weekend SAGO Fest at The Hills, which had hosted the two-day festivities that celebrated the state’s culinary diversity and excitement.

“The programme was more than a celebration, in that it also demonstrated the commitment towards building a thriving food ecosystem, empowering the local culinary talents and elevating Sarawak’s status as a prominent global food destination.

“The success stories of the participating start-ups served as a testament to the programme’s efficacy in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

“As the closing ceremony marked the culmination of this year’s programme, the organisers expressed their gratitude to all the stakeholders, partners, mentors and participants who had contributed to its triumph,” said the statement.