Seminar at Miri TCM centre highlights importance of HSE awareness

MIRI (July 25): A seminar held at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and acupuncture centre last Sunday highlighted the importance of having health, safety and environment (HSE) awareness.

The HSE encompasses a range of practices, policies and regulations, aimed at minimising the incidence of hazards, accidents and injuries not only at the workplace, but also in any public space.

It also advocates sustainable practices.

According to Mayor Adam Yii, these are encapsulated in the seminar organised by the Miri Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners Society (MOSHPS).

“The seminar aims to create greater awareness of the importance of complying with, and enhance one’s knowledge of, the safety guidelines and health protocols.

“Safety is not limited to any specific industry or location. Whether at home, at work, on the road, or in a public space, it should always be our top priority,” he said in his speech prior to declaring open the session.

Yii also pledged his support for the MOSHPS and its committee in running more awareness programmes.

Meanwhile in his remarks earlier, MOSHPS chairman Raymond Tan said the society was initiated in 2016 by a group of professionals involved in the areas of occupational safety and health (OSH), as well as HSE.

Currently, MOSHPS has over 100 professional members from all over Sarawak, Sabah, and even Brunei.

“Our primary objective is to raise OSH and HSE awareness among the people through educational activities.

“We will continue to hold more awareness programmes in the coming months, including one on safe-driving and another on firefighting techniques to be held in a remote longhouse area in Long Bedian, Baram.”

In connection with the seminar, the organiser also conducted free blood pressure and glucose checks to the public.

There was also a session where TCM practitioners advocated the benefits of acupuncture and how it could treat some chronic illnesses.