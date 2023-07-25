Singapore to establish embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste

SINGAPORE (July 25): Singapore will establish an embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, announced the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday.

“This will be a significant milestone, and it will serve as a focal point for our bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste,” said Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan is currently in Timor-Leste for a five-day official visit since Sunday (23 July).

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

The transcript was made available on the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Balakrishnan said that while Timor-Leste continues to develop as a country and as a nation, especially as they join Asean, thus he believed “this is the time to establish a resident embassy to be the focal point for our cooperation, for our support and for the mutual exploration of opportunities in the future”.

The minister noted that Singapore will have a resident ambassador, but for now, Robin Hu, the current Non-Resident Ambassador “remains very much in charge”.

Singapore was Timor-Leste’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in 2021.

The republic is also a major foreign investor in Timor-Leste. — Bernama