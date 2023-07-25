Tuesday, July 25
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Singapore to establish embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste

Singapore to establish embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste

0
Posted on World
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Balakrishnan (left) is welcomed by dos Santos Freitas upon his arrival in Dili. — Photo from Facebook/Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE (July 25): Singapore will establish an embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, announced the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday.

“This will be a significant milestone, and it will serve as a focal point for our bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste,” said Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan is currently in Timor-Leste for a five-day official visit since Sunday (23 July).

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

The transcript was made available on the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Balakrishnan said that while Timor-Leste continues to develop as a country and as a nation, especially as they join Asean, thus he believed “this is the time to establish a resident embassy to be the focal point for our cooperation, for our support and for the mutual exploration of opportunities in the future”.

The minister noted that Singapore will have a resident ambassador, but for now, Robin Hu, the current Non-Resident Ambassador “remains very much in charge”.

Singapore was Timor-Leste’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in 2021.

The republic is also a major foreign investor in Timor-Leste. — Bernama

Recommended Posts