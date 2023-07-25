S’wak govt, MAG to sign MoU to pave way for seamless takeover of MASWings

KUCHING (July 25): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) to initiate further discussion and pave the way for a seamless takeover of MASWings Sdn Bhd.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a statement today said this was decided at the meeting between the Sarawak delegation, headed by him, and the MAG group, headed by its group chief executive officer Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, at the MAB Academy in Petaling Jaya on Monday.

“Through this comprehensive MoU, both parties can commence in-depth discussions, establish clear parameters, define the scopes, set timelines and ensure a streamlined process for the acquisition of MASWings,” said Lee, who also expressed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the MAG for its support and collaboration with the Sarawak government.

Lee said the primary objective of the meeting was to brief and kick off the discussions with MAG regarding the acquisition of MASWings.

He said it was held as a follow-up from the meeting on July 7 with MAG’s main shareholder, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the MoU signing on the acquisition of Rural Air Services between the state government and federal government on July 20.

“During the fruitful meeting, both parties reached an agreement to ensure a smooth acquisition process without disrupting the Rural Air Services operation,” he said.

Lee said he had also highlighted during the meeting that through the MoU signing on July 20, the federal government had assured that the Rural Air Services subsidy by the federal government will continue to serve and promote socio-economic activities in rural areas.

Those accompanying Lee in the Sarawak delegation were Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Sarawak Attorney General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood, Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Director for Economic Planning Unit Sarawak Lester Matthew, Ministry of Transport Sarawak Technical Advisor for Aviation Sio Yew Hua, State Financial Secretary Office Director of Corporate Services and Investments Division Ahmad Faizal Yaman Ahmad Shafiee, and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd CEO Miron Kumer Ganguly.

Izham was accompanied by MAG Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Bryan Foong, MASWings Chief Operating Officer Suresh Singam and other senior officers.