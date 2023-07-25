Tapah, Siburan District areas to experience water supply interruption

KUCHING (July 25): Tapah and other areas within Siburan District will experience a water supply interruption from tonight until tomorrow morning.

A notice from the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) today said the water supply interruption will affect the whole of Tapah, Beratok, Jalan Keromboi, Jalan Padawan, the old Jalan Kuching-Serian, and some areas under Serian District.

The notice also said the distuption will start at 9pm and water supply is expected to resume to normal by 5am tomorrow.

“The water disruption is to enable the contractor appointed by JBALB to carry out work on high level water tank,” said the notice.

JBALB advised those in the affected areas to store sufficient water for their use during the interruption period.

The department also said water supply will be restored in stages once the work by the contractor is completed.