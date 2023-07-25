Tiong: Crucial for villages to be run well by KMKK, JKKK leaders

SIBU (July 25): The Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) is an icon for the villagers, said Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Therefore, he added, all administrative affairs regarding documents involving villagers should be conducted in an organised manner.

“For example, every time after a JKKK meeting, the minutes of the meeting must be sent to the District Office and a copy must be kept by the respective JKKK.

“Three main aspects are at the core of JKKK’s success in its efforts to become an organisation capable of developing villages and developing communities.

“It includes the preparation of a village development plan, an organised administrative system and a complete village profile,” he reminded.

Tiong said this in his text of speech read by councillor Joshua Ting at the closing ceremony of the inaugural Empowerment Course (Management and Preparation of Meeting Minutes) of KMKK and JKKKs of Dudong state constituency at Kingwood hotel here yesterday.

The ceremony was also attended by Sibu assistant district officer Cynthia Ong and Sibu Division Resident representative Macgyver Boi.

About 200 community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) and JKKK secretaries in the Dudong state constituency participated in the one-day course organised by the Sibu District Office.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said that if all these aspects can be fulfilled well, every government plan for the development of the villages would be able to be implemented well according to the expectations of the residents.

In addition, he emphasised that the KMKK and JKKK leaders need to be up to date with government policies so that they can convey information accurately to the people.

He said that the main thing that needed to be paid attention to by the KMKK, especially the JKKK secretary, is the preparation of a complete village profile for future planning purposes.

According to him, this information needs to be updated through the Village Profile Application System, including detailed village information to be displayed to the general public.

“The information in the system needs to be updated from time to time so that it becomes an accurate and reliable source of data,” said the Bintulu Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, with this course, Tiong expressed confidence that the KMKK including JKKK will be more prepared to shoulder the duties and responsibilities as community leaders and administrators in their respective villages in the future.

“I believe KMKK and JKKK members are very clear about the duties and roles that should be performed.

“As a community leader, sensitivity to information and current issues is one of the characteristics of effective leadership.

“Through extensive training and knowledge, we will be able to master various things in addition to being able to benefit not only the leaders but also the community,” he added, while expressing his appreciation to the Sibu District Office for the initiative of organising the course.