UiTM Sarawak student off to US to represent Malaysia in Adobe world c’ship

KUCHING (July 25): It never dawned on Muhammad Abal Hakim Abal Mukam that his love for the arts would one day see him representing Malaysia to compete in an international competition overseas.

The Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak College of Creative Arts student was recently selected to join Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional World Championship 2023 in Orlando, Florida in the United States after winning the first runner-up and People’s Choice Award at the Creative Cloud Community’s (CCC) Adobe Certified Professional Malaysia National Championship 2023 in Kuala Lumpur last month.

“Only the top three at the national level of the competition will have the chance to represent Malaysia.

“I consider myself very lucky to be able to win second place,” he told reporters when met at Kuching International Airport (KIA) prior to his departure for the world championship which will take place from July 28 to Aug 3.

Hailing from Beaufort, Sabah, Abal Hakim’s trip to the US was made possible thanks to sponsorship from the Sabah government.

The 19-year-old said he is looking forward to competing at the international level where the participants are from all over the world.

“This competition is about conveying a message through design and finding the hidden talent of graphic design students. We will be given tasks such as to design posters according to the client’s requirements,” he shared.

The finals in Orlando will bring together all the regional champions to compete in a final design challenge where students will use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign to complete the competition’s design challenge.

Abal Hakim, who is currently in his second semester at the university, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to his lecturers for helping him prepare for the competition.

“The course offered by UiTM suits me because I love graphics and what I’ve learnt from my lecturers, I can apply them in this competition,” he said, adding that as a child, he always loved to do his own illustrations and that his father, an arts lecturer, would often enrol him in competitions as well.

“It is my hope that through this competition, I can make Malaysia proud and bring world recognition to UiTM,” he added.

Meanwhile, UiTM Sarawak programme coordinator for Graphic Design and New Media Clement Jimel said the university’s lecturers Madeleine Elna Perreau and Mohamad Hafiz Hasan were instrumental in guiding and preparing Abal Hakim for the competition.

“It is thanks to these two lecturers and our professional learning community (KPP) who put in so much effort to guide him up to this stage where he has qualified for the finals in the United States.

“At the same time, Abal Hakim was prepared from the get-go as the subjects he took in his course and what he learned from class were his preparation for this competition,” he said.

UiTM Sarawak head of Centre of Studies (Art & Design, Architecture, Planning and Surveying) Dr Asmah Alia Mohamad Bohari said in line with UiTM’s mission of becoming a globally renowned university by 2025, the university has sent its students to participate in international events.

“We prepare our students to go forward in international competitions and international outbound programmes.

“Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional World Championship is one of such competitions where we send our students,” she said.