UMS explains delay in registration process

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will ensure that the registration of students will run smoothly in the future.

The university gave the assurance after parents waited for more than six hours on Monday morning for the registration.

“In general, the registration process runs smoothly. However, the treasurer’s counter experienced some congestion at the beginning due to the problem of using the payment card machine, but the problem was overcome in less than an hour.

“Congestion at the security and bank counters were more noticeable after 11.00 am until late afternoon. We were informed that the delay was caused by technical problems on student card printing, and many students who provided photos that did not follow the specifications causing the counter to have to retake student photos. The bank counters are also crowded with activating bank accounts.

“Next, this caused the office counter to also experience some congestion for the process of obtaining room keys where students are required to complete the process at the security counter first. In addition, some students also submitted documents that were incomplete and caused some delay for the students concerned,” UMS explained in a statement on Tuesday.

However, all counters have completed the registration process and closed around 5.00 pm.

For students who have not completed the registration process at the security and bank counters for student card processing, they are allowed to register for the residential college and complete the process after Suai Mesra Week.

“UMS took note of the report from a parent that was published in a local Sabah newspaper yesterday.

“UMS will try to streamline the matters mentioned above to ensure that the registration process runs smoothly in the future,” it concluded.

A total of 347 Science Foundation and IT Foundation Programmes students had enrolled themselves on the first day of the registration week, July 24.

The registration will take place at Tun Mustapha Residential College until July 28, where students will be reciting the pledge and Aku Janji Pelajar.

On Monday, a parent of a UMS student urged the university to improve the registration process for new intakes.

Henry Goh told The Borneo Post that they had to wait for more than six hours for registration of a Foundation in Science Programme.