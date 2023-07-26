10 tonnes of Batang Ai tilapia heading to Singapore this month

KUCHING (July 26): Borneo Eco Fish Sdn Bhd will resume exporting Batang Ai tilapia to Singapore at the end of this month.

Managing director Thomas Hii said 10 tonnes of tilapia branded as ‘Borneo Eco Fish’ will be available at Sheng Siong Supermarket – the second largest chain of supermarkets in the island republic – from next month.

Hii said the company began exporting tilapia to Singapore in 2019 following the establishment of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) office, with consistent orders from Sheng Siong.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the shipments stopped due to local supply chain issues, logistics, as well as market interruption.

“Now, with the Covid pandemic restrictions easing and economic activities resuming to normal status, the order from Singapore is resuming.

“This can only be attributed to tireless efforts by Statos in continuously organising trade missions and events in Singapore to promote Sarawak products for the past few years, which Borneo Eco Fish also participated in,” he told a press conference during the loading of tilapia from Batang Ai here today.

He said the products were previously known as Batang Ai Crystal Tilapia.

Hii said Borneo Eco Fish has been able to foster a close relationship with Sheng Siong Supermarket’s top management.

“Their boss, during a few discussions, has mentioned that our products are superior, and regard our fish meat as good and of such that he had never tasted before. He also believes that our products can sell well in Singapore without a doubt.

“So, we hope that their continuous support will actually make us to be more driven to continue farming the fish in Batang Ai and bring benefits to the people in Batang Ai,” said Hii.

He pointed out that the company, which produces mainly tilapia and silver patin, employs some 70 workers.

“With the confidence that we have and the acceptance of Singapore consumers, we can continuously deliver the fish products and slowly with their appreciation of our fish quality, they will probably pay more premium for our products and this will also bring benefit to Sarawak,” he added.

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said Sheng Siong Supermarket has 67 outlets in Singapore.

“Apart from Sheng Siong Supermarket, we are also looking at many other options including restaurants or wholesalers who want quality fish from Sarawak,” he said.

He revealed the tilapia will be priced at around S$15 (RM51) to S$18 (RM61) per kg.

“We are happy to say that we can put forward Borneo Eco Fish branding in Singapore through our high-quality fish and we will continue to strive for greater marketing and promotions to make people love Sarawak products; once they have tasted them they will surely come back for more,” he added.