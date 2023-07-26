17 activities lined up for Kuching Festival 2023

KUCHING (July 26): The Kuching Festival 2023, which returns at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall compound on Friday, will involve 17 activities.

Besides the popular food and trade fairs, there will be nightly entertainment, garden show, International Friendship Cities Nights, 35th anniversary of Kuching City Day commemoration, Chinese traditional music concert, folk dance, martial arts display, and Kuching Got Talent.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said performers from Guro in South Korea; Quanzhou and Zhenjiang in China; as well as Asuke in Japan will travel to Kuching for the International Friendship Cities Nights.

“This year, the council is bringing back most of the activities that were organised before the pandemic, such as Kuching Zumba Fiesta and the International Friendship Cities Nights,” he told a press conference today.

The food and trade fairs as well as nightly entertainment will run from 5pm until about 11pm.

Other activities include Yuanji dance, charity night, Kuching Zumba Fiesta, basketball jamboree (3-on-3), Mayor’s Walk, Kuching South City Classic Bodybuilding Championship, and Kuching City of Gastronomy.

There will also be a street parade celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence on Aug 5, which will be hosted by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Wee said the ‘Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Chef’s Table’ at the Kuching Creative City pavilion every evening will showcase young chefs preparing sample menus and traditional recipes.

“Art, music, and general creativity combined as painted cookies and Sarawak pottery demonstrate how each creative field is now adding to our food culture,” he said.

The Culinary Heritage and Arts Society will also be featured at the pavilion to demonstrate the need to preserve the state’s unique cuisine.

“International flavour will add to the offerings. With representatives from China, Indonesia, Brunei, and Japan on the way, it promises to be a full exploration of creativity from around the world but focused right here in Kuching and centred on the Kuching Festival,” Wee said.

He pointed out over half of the stall operators this year are new and visitors are encouraged to provide feedback to MBKS councillor.

He said MBKS will promote a no plastic policy at the festival and customers are encouraged to bring their own food containers, drinking bottles, and reusable bags.

The official opening ceremony will be held at the MBKS Theatre on Saturday and the festival will run until Aug 20.

For the lucky draw, the prizes will be WMOTO ES 125, WMOTO VE1 110, and SM Sport 110E motorcycles, as well as folding bicycles, laptops, tablet computer, and smartwatch.

Sponsors for the Kuching Festival 2023 are Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, KTS, Ibraco Berhad, Yayasan 38, Kuching Love Book Association, Magnum, Sport Toto, Natural Avenue, Oppo, Tay Motor, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, MomaWater Sdn Bhd, and City Jogger Club.