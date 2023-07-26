20-member Unimas Cultural Body to represent country at festival in France

KUCHING (July 26): The Unimas Cultural Body (Bayu) has been selected to represent Malaysia at the Festival De Confolens in France from July 27 to Aug 16.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the participation of the 20-member Bayu team shows that Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is not only a place to gain knowledge, but also a place to develop one’s interest in and promote cultural and artistic activities more deeply.

“I am proud that in Sarawak there is still a group of young people who are active in activities that dignify Sarawak’s cultural heritage.

“My ministry always provides support and opportunities to artists, including young people, in defending and developing Sarawak’s heritage art,” he said at a press conference here yesterday to announce Bayu’s participation in the festival.

Also present was Unimas vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suadi.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said the selected students are from various Unimas faculties – 17 are doing their bachelor’s degree, one master’s, and two Doctor of Philosophy candidates.

He also said his ministry is working on how best to promote youths who are creative and think outside the box.

“To support the development of the creative industry and performing arts as well as maintain the art, culture and heritage in Sarawak, we also provide financial assistance through grants and funds.

“Bayu’s participation in the De Confelens Festival is one of the programmes supported by my ministry through the Sarawak Heritage, Arts and Culture Fund under the Art, Culture and Heritage Section,” he said.

It is also the ministry’s hope that the staging of events involving performing arts and the creative industry would serve to attract domestic and foreign tourists to Sarawak, he added.

According to Abdul Karim, Sarawak this year is targeting three million visitor arrivals and tourism receipt of RM7.25 billion.

“In 2022, our tourism industry generated RM4.96 billion for the state through 2.03 million tourists.

“With the motto ‘Sarawak More to Discover’, I believe we can hit this year’s target, and Bayu’s participation in the festival can help promote Sarawak to the outside community,” he said.