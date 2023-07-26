APM personnel catch juvenile croc in Miri neighbourhood drain

MIRI (July 26): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a juvenile crocodile from a drain near Vista Perdana here last night.

In a statement, APM Miri said it received a report at 9pm from the neighbourhood’s security guard.

“The 45-year-old security guard was patrolling the neighbourhood when he heard a noise from inside the drain.

“When he took a closer look, he was shocked to find a young crocodile inside,” it said.

APM Miri personnel took about an hour to catch the juvenile reptile, which measured around one metre in length.

The crocodile was later handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action.

APM ended the operation at 10.35pm.