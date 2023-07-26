Catholic group sends aid to Long Wat fire victims

MIRI (July 26): Catholic Welfare Services (CWS) Miri has delivered relief aid to fire victims of Long Wat, a longhouse in Apoh, Baram, which burnt down earlier this month.

The fire on July 9 destroyed 27 units of the 88-door longhouse, leaving a trail of destruction and losses which also included 4WD vehicles, water pumps and property of sentimental value.

Lapok Parish priest Rev Fr Joseph Ding, CWS Miri vice-chairman Alexius N Munan and assistant secretary Henry Tanging, and volunteers recently took a 12-hour journey to deliver the donations, CWS Miri said in a statement.

Michael Ngau, the son of village chief Anyie Avit, and a pastor of the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) welcomed the entourage and received the donation on behalf of the affected families.

Each family received, among others, two 10kg bags of rice, biscuits, sugar, cooking oil, noodles, salt, eggs, tin food, used clothing and some cash.

According to CWS Miri, the fire victims have yet to ascertain the actual loss to properties and they are now mostly seeking shelter with their relatives at nearby longhouse.

The organisation has extended similar relief to fire victims here and around Miri.