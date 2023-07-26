Dr Jerip: Sarawak’s future depends on STEM, Tvet

KUCHING (July 26): Sarawak’s future depends on its ability to embrace and utilise the strengths of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) education, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Transport Deputy Minister said through Tvet, Sarawak can ensure that the state’s workforce has the technical skills required to utilise its resources sustainably, maximising their potential, while preserving the environment.

“By giving our students a solid foundation in this field, we not only prepare them for future challenges, but also position Sarawak as a centre of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the region,” he said during the Project of Dream Realised (PRO-DR) 2023 launch in Kota Padawan today.

To achieve this goal, he said Sarawak needs to focus on several key areas such as strengthening the curriculum and teaching methods in schools, giving greater emphasis to STEM subjects.

“In that regard, investing in the professional development of our educators will also give them opportunities for continuous learning and skills improvement in the fields of STEM and Tvet,” he said.

Dr Jerip said it is important to promote awareness and change society’s perception of STEM and Tvet by highlighting various career opportunities and success stories to dispute stereotypes and misconceptions.

“That is why there are organisations like Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) that are always proactive in promoting Tvet and STEM education through various programmes and activities for the community too,” he said.