Following BCF success, Sibu council plans food street, Christmas, countdown celebrations from Dec 15

SIBU (July 26): Sibu town is going to be another exciting place to be this December as the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is planning to have a food street, Christmas celebration and countdown celebration starting Dec 15.

SMC chairman Cr Clarence Ting said this is following the success of the just concluded Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF).

“This year there were so many people coming to BCF, we are very happy and we are anticipating more people.

“For the year end programme, we plan to do food street, and then we have Christmas trees and then we have countdown. On the weekend throughout this period, we will have stage performances. We keep the performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said at the SMC full council meeting today.

He emphasized that the on-stage programme must be able to attract young people.

In next year’s BCF, he said it is likely to be organised in August – the same time as the Participatory Design Conference (PDC) organised by University Technology of Sarawak (UTS).

“This is a world event. UTS asked me if we can put BCF together, I said why not, how many times Sibu got a world event coming,” he said.

He said BCF 2024 is likely to start in early August and would also be held for 10 days.

However, due to great response, SMC is looking into starting the food street at BCF earlier, he added.

“BCF drew a lot of people in. Eventually, BCF is not just going to be an event for Sibu people, but also for those in the central region,” he said.