Highland Development Agency to set up a sub-committees to speed up various devt programmes

KUCHING (July 26): The Highland Development Agency (HDA) has agreed to establish four sub-committees to enhance and speed up the implementation of its various development programmes during its sixth board meeting here on July 25.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah in a statement today said the sub committees would ‘address specific issues and challenges to accelerate the socio-economic development in HDA areas’.

The sub-committees are Infrastructure, Utilities and Telecommunication; Education, Health and Security; Community Development, Agriculture and Tourism; and Youth, Sport and Technical Training.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said that Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is also Deputy Minister in The Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Projects Monitoring), would lead the Infrastructure, Utilities and Telecommunication sub-committee.

This sub-committee would comprise representatives from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications, Public Works department, Land and Survey Department, Department of Drainage and Irrigation, Rural Water Supply Department, Sarawak Multimedia Authority, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Miri Resident and all district officers within HDA areas.

“The tasks and responsibilities of this sub-committee are to identify infrastructure, utilities and telecommunication issues and challenges,” he said, adding it would also formulate and propose strategies and action plans on these issues besides co-ordinating project implementation with the relevant agencies.

Uggah said the Education, Health and Security sub-committee would be headed by Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau.

“Anyi will have to identify issues and challenges on education, health and welfare issues. He will propose and formulate strategies, projects and programmes related to them and co-ordinate with three state ministries, eight departments and agencies besides the Malaysian Armed Forces, the police and the Sarawak State Security Council.

“Miri Resident Office and all district offices in HDA areas are also involved,” said Uggah.

He also announced that Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau would look after the Community Development, Agriculture and Tourism sub-committee.

This committee would identify agriculture, tourism, entrepreneurship and investment issues and challenges.

“It too will formulate and propose related strategies, action plans and programmes and will also coordinate with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.”

On the Youth, Sports and Technical Training sub-committee, Uggah said Miri Resident Jamalie Busri would lead it.

“His tasks are to identify, propose and formulate strategies and action plan, and programmes on youth, sports and technical issues and challenges.”