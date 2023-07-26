Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV launched in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM (July 26): Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has officially launched the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia.

Holder of three prestigious global awards: 2023 World Car of the Year, 2023 World Electric Vehicle of the Year and 2023 World Car Design of the Year, the streamlined all-electric sedan is Hyundai’s second Ioniq model and also its second recipient of the three afore-mentioned World Car Awards, after the Ioniq 5 last year.

“It (Hyundai Ioniq 6) is one of the few EVs on the planet with an 800-volt architecture, letting it accept up to 350 kW DC charging, which would make possible a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge time of just 18 minutes.

“In fact, the Ioniq 6 is one of the world’s fastest-charging EVs,” said Sime Darby Motors managing director for retail and distribution for Malaysia Jeffrey Gan.

Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s third EV model in Malaysia and its most advanced yet.

Two Ioniq 6 variants are available in Malaysia: the Max RWD and the Max AWD, with single- and dual-motor versions, respectively. Both feature a 77.4 kW lithium-ion polymer battery, offering WLTP ranges of 614km (Max RWD) and 519km (Max AWD).

The Max AWD has two electric motors, producing a total of 239 kW power and 605 Nm torque, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

“The fastback profile and curvaceous shape are the result of extensive wind tunnel testing, such that it achieves a very low 0.21 drag coefficient. Not only is it the most aerodynamic Hyundai ever – it’s one of the world’s most aerodynamic vehicles on sale today,” said HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung.

Retrofuturism’s Parametric Pixel lighting is an Ioniq trademark, seen in various areas like head and tail lamps, the rear spoiler-mounted third brake lamp, and the steering wheel. The interior boasts a ‘mindful cocoon’ design with two connected 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charging, eco-friendly materials, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features include a five-star Euro NCAP rating, seven airbags (including a front-centre airbag), and Hyundai SmartSense’s active safety suite. Notably, Remote Smart Parking Assist allows for convenient maneuvering in tight parking spaces.

The Ioniq 6 introduces Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), enabling the car to serve as a mobile powerbank. With electrical outlets both inside and outside, the Ioniq 6 can charge and power various devices, from laptops and TVs to camping equipment and electric bikes – even aiding stranded EVs.

The Ioniq 6 is priced at RM289,888 for the Max RWD variant, and RM319,888 for the Max AWD variant, inclusive of an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

For an additional RM10,000, the standard vehicle warranty can be upgraded to five years/100,000km, with three years/50,000km of free service included. The first 30 owners will each receive a free one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership upon vehicle delivery, offering attractive charging rates.

The Ioniq 6 Experience at the Ballroom Building will provide test drives and an immersive, exclusive experience.

Five body colors are available: Abyss Black Pearl, Nocturne Grey Matte, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Dive Blue Solid, and Gravity Gold Matte.