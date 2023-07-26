Jobless Kuching man fined RM2,500 for assaulting police officer

KUCHING (July 26): An unemployed man was fined RM2,500 in default three months in jail by a magistrates’ court here today for punching an on-duty police officer.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Iskandar Roslan, 38, who pleaded guilty to a charge read under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Iskandar committed the offence at Jalan Pustaka here at 11.55am on Feb 27.

Based on the facts of the case, the police officer (victim) and his colleague were conducting patrols at Jalan Pustaka when they encountered Iskandar who was riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

The police officer ordered him to stop by the roadside four times for inspection but he (Iskandar) refused and instead provoked the former by riding slowly in front of the police vehicle.

The officer subsequently pulled over at the roadside and exited the vehicle, and saw that Iskandar was making a U-turn towards him and his colleague. He also attempted to ram into them but they managed to avoid it.

Iskandar then got off his motorcycle and proceeded to attack the officer, punching him twice, which then led to a scuffle.

Iskandar was immediately arrested after the incident.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Iskandar was unrepresented by a lawyer.