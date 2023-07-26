KTS-STIHL charity car wash project to benefit five Chinese schools in Kuching, Serian

KUCHING (July 26): Four Chinese independent secondary schools here and one in Serian will benefit from the KTS-STIHL charity car wash project which aims to raise funds to cover their operation costs.

The five schools are Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, Chung Hua Middle School No. 3, Chung Hua Middle School No. 4, Batu Kawa Min Lit Secondary School, and Serian Public Secondary School.

KTS Group of Companies director Kenny Law said coupons have been distributed to the five schools to be sold to the public at RM50 each.

“The purchasers will be entitled to a car wash during an event at KTS Garden here on Oct 21 and 22.

“Basically, this is a charity car wash project organised in celebration of the 55th anniversary of partnership between KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL, and also in support of Chinese schools in Sarawak and Sabah,” he said during a ceremony at Crown Towers here yesterday to hand over the coupons to the five schools.

Last held in 2018, this year’s charity car wash project was also carried out in Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

A total of 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak are the beneficiaries of the project, which KTS Group of Companies has taken up as its corporate social responsibility initiative.

In total, 20,000 car wash coupons had been distributed to the 23 Chinese secondary schools, which would raise RM1 million.

KTS will match every ringgit from the coupon sales, which will bring the total funds raised to RM2 million.