Kuching OCPD: Anti-crime blitzes see 671 arrested in first six months of 2023

KUCHING (July 26): Police here have arrested a total of 671 individuals in the first six months of this year for involvement in various crimes.

In revealing this, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the arrests were made during a series of crime prevention operations carried out by the district Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

“Of the total arrested, 445 have been charged in court for various offences. At the same time, 148 individuals were found drug-positive,” he said in a statement, adding those who tested positive all had records for drug-related offences.

On the district’s crime index for this year, Ahsmon said a total of 402 cases were recorded from January to June – an increase of one case compared to the corresponding period last year.

Separately, he said the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) made 1,239 arrests in the first six months of this year, with 864 of those caught found to have past criminal records.

“We also brought a total of 841 cases to court for prosecution,” he added.

For commercial crimes, Ahsmon said 336 investigation papers were opened from January to June 2023, with police solving 112 of these cases and arresting 85 suspects.

Over the same period, he said the district Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division had charged 34 individuals in court for various traffic offences.

He stressed that the district police will continue to carry out more anti-crime operations, especially in the city centre, to protect the safety of the public.