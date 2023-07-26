Kuching’s Xu wows judges to bag top prize in singing competition

KUCHING (July 26): Xu Bia Hua from Kuching wowed the judges with her vocal prowess to emerge champion in a singing competition organised by Kota Samarahan Music Friendship Society.

The competition took place recently at SJK Chung Hua Sungai Jernang in Kota Samarahan, in which Xu bested 30 other contestants.

Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim in his speech hoped that the singing competition would be held annually and on a larger scale.

“The competition seeks to foster friendship and unity among the local community in Samarahan,” he said.

Among those present were Sarawak United People’s Party Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok and event organising chairman Tho Nyuk Syn.