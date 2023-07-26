Malaysian Tourism Council secretariat to meet Tong over revocation issue

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): The Malaysian Tourism Council (MTC) secretariat is looking forward to being given a chance to meet Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in the near future over its revocation by the Registrar of Society (RoS).

According to a statement from the MTC secretariat today, the meeting aims to discuss the issue extensively and seek a just resolution to preserve the essence of MTC and its vital role in advancing Malaysia’s tourism industry.

“While the path ahead may be uncertain, MTC’s determination to serve as a driving force for Malaysia’s tourism industry remains resolute. Together, we will emerge stronger, embracing new challenges, and embracing the opportunities that lie ahead,” the statement added.

Former secretary-general of MTC Datuk Noorzaleha Baharuddin yesterday said that the RoS has issued a letter of revocation, effective July 20, against MTC after a detailed investigation found that it had intentionally committed offences contrary to the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335).

According to the statement, the MTC secretariat firmly believes in upholding justice and defending the sanctity of its constitution and it is their hope that truth and fairness will eventually prevail.

The statement said during these trying times, the MTC secretariat extends its heartfelt gratitude to all members, partners, and stakeholders who have demonstrated unwavering support and loyalty to MTC.

“Your solidarity has been invaluable to us, and we will continue to draw strength from it as we navigate this adversity,” the statement said. – Bernama